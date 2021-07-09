Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water two days

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.

Fifty-three-year-old Frank Reynolds is expected to recover from the ordeal.

He told the Gillette News Record that he was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday.

Worried family members eventually learned Reynolds had gone to the property, where he was laying with a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

Authorities say Reynolds had a cooler and was able to ration a couple of bottles of water and Keystone Light beers until a neighbor found him Tuesday.

