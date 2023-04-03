(WJW) – Pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch has died at age 78, according to reports.

His longtime tag team partner, Bushwhacker Luke, confirmed on social media that Butch, whose real name is Bob Miller, died late Sunday night.

“I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years,” he said on Facebook. “My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren.”

As reported by TMZ and other news outlets, Miller was taken to the hospital after arriving in Los Angeles for a WrestleMania signing Friday. Reports say Miller had become ill from a “situation with medication.”

All Elite Wrestling paid tribute to Miller on Twitter, saying, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Butch Miller. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015.