BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect after a shootout at a residence.

Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says deputy sheriff Tom Baker was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area.

Baker was shot in the back.

Nunley says officers arrived at a camper and after a conversation, two suspects “became agitated” and a shooting occurred.

Another deputy was shot in the leg and a suspect, 36-year-old Ritchie Holcomb, was killed.

Another man, Brent Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with murder.