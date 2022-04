CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are going on tour.

The 25-city Live Nation tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 10 a.m. here.

The NY State of Mind Tour kicks off at the end of summer.