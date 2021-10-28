WTAM host Mike Trivisonno dies at age 74

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno died suddenly on Thursday. He was 74 years old.

WTAM AM 1100 announced his passing during its Thursday afternoon broadcast.

“Very sad to say that Mike Trivisonno passed away today,” said programming director Ray Davis while fighting back tears. He expressed condolences to Trivisonno’s family. “It’s going to be a very difficult show today.” The broadcast was emotional as his colleagues reminisced about his legacy.

“The Mike Trivisonno Show” aired weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., where Triv discussed sports, politics and more.

Trivisonno started as a frequent caller to Pete Franklin’s sports talk show. He got his own show in 1987 and took over for Franklin in 1994 before moving to the afternoon slot.