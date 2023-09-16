WADSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-76 in Medina County early Saturday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Troopers were called to the scene near SR-57 in Wadsworth Township just after 2:30 a.m.

They said after an initial investigation they learned a man driving a Chevrolet SUV was going the wrong way on the interstate when he rammed into a Chevrolet truck with an attached camper going west.

The driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene, and a woman riding in the vehicle was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with reported life-threatening injuries. The man driving the truck, along with a 1-year-old passenger, were not injured. A woman riding in that vehicle was hurt, but those were injuries were described as minor.

The man driving the SUV was later identified as 26-year-old Leo Dan Gomez Hernandez from Mexico.

An investigation is still underway. Troopers said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.