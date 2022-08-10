CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A man driving the wrong way on I-77 crashed into another vehicle early Wednesday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place just after midnight near US-30 in Canton, when a reportedly impaired man drove his Hyundai Tucson onto the freeway going northbound in the southbound lanes. His car then ran head-on into a Jeep Wrangler.

Troopers arrived on the scene, finding both parties injured in the crash. The 25-year-old woman driving the Jeep was treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the Hyundai, 47-year-old Benny Hayhurst of Canton, was taken to Aultman Hospital after sustaining injuries troopers describe as serious.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

The suspect was reportedly cited with an OVI as well as for driving the wrong way, troopers said.

An investigation is ongoing, troopers said.