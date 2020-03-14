Wrong-way crash on Cleveland highway leaves 2 dead, several injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An early morning wrong-way crash has left two people dead.

According to Cleveland police, the incident occurred on I-480 eastbound at State Route 176 around 4 a.m.

A driver, traveling the wrong way on SR 176, crashed into another vehicle. A passenger in the other vehicle and the wrong-way driver were killed.

Police also say multiple people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with injuries. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.