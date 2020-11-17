‘Wreaths Across America’ canceled at Arlington National Cemetery due to pandemic

(WJW) — Arlington National Cemetery has announced plans to cancel Wreaths Across America at the cemetery and the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery on Dec. 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on the cemetery’s website, there was a “thorough analysis” of the event, and it was determined “that we could not implement sufficient controls to mitigate the risks associated with hosting an event of this size under current and forecasted infection and transmission rates, while still conducting a respectful and honorable public event.”

The statement went on to say: “We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” stated Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We reviewed various options to safely execute this long standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials. We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”

Officials hope to resume the event in 2021.

In its own statement on Facebook, Wreaths Across America said the organization is “shocked by this unexpected turn of events. To say we are devastated, would be an understatement.”

The statement went on to say:

“It has been a trying year for all, and we too, want all our volunteers, donors and their communities to remain safe! This is why over the last six months, the team at Wreaths has been working tirelessly with local, state and national officials to ensure that all of our outdoor wreath-placement events are done so safely, following local rules and mandates.

Like our U.S. Military, we will adjust and adapt, and work together towards fulfilling the mission which is to Remember, Honor and Teach. Our Gold Star Families have lost too much for us to just give up. Please stay tuned for more details about how you too can recommit to the mission and join us in remembering all those laid to rest at Arlington elsewhere in the country, in their honor.”

