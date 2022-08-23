GLEN ROSE, Texas (WJW) – Some park officials and volunteers had the chance to study dinosaur tracks that were recently unveiled in a Texas riverbed.

They were discovered at the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose.

According to a nonprofit organization that works with the park, a drought dried up the Paluxy River, revealing the tracks in the dirt and mud.

Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Parks, the nonprofit organization, shared videos of the site on their Facebook page.

“These are normally underwater so you don’t normally get to see these,” said Paul Baker in the video as he followed the massive tracks. “There’s tons of them.”

On Sunday, the nonprofit said volunteers were working to map out and measure the tracks before rainfall refills the river.

“Most likely we will not see them like this again for a very long time,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook post.

According to reports from People, the tracks likely belonged to a Acrocanthosaurus and a Sauroposeidon about 113 million years ago.