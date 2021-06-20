Wounded man struck by Ohio police vehicle had blunt-force trauma, autopsy reveals

WARNING: The video in this story is from Wednesday’s press conference. It may be considered graphic and/or disturbing to some.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP/WJW) — A preliminary autopsy indicates that a wounded man struck by a police vehicle as he lay in the street following a shooting in Ohio had blunt-force trauma to several areas of his body as well as a gunshot wound.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole was flown to a hospital but died the morning after the June 12 shooting and accident in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Division said officers were sent to a residence at South Center Boulevard after calls came in reporting gunshots.

Chief Lee Graf says Cole was struck by a police cruiser, driven by Officer Amanda Rosales, as he lay in the street bleeding from a gunshot wound to the arm.

He says Officer Rosales was looking for house addresses and didn’t see Cole but stopped immediately and began aid.

Chief Graf said during a Wednesday press conference, “This was an accident. It doesn’t mean it’s okay. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I’m sure of that.”

Rosales has been placed on administrative leave. She has been with the Springfield Police Department since January of 2020.