(WJW) — It’s a civic duty that creeps up on Americans every year but it’s no surprise most people don’t like tax season.

Whether it’s fear of basic math or getting audited, common tax season stressors seem to be taking a backseat to worries about inflation, according to a recent survey by WalletHub.

The survey done by the personal finance website found that 81% of people are more worried about inflation than taxes this year.

But just how unpleasant is tax season? The survey shows some people would rather do pretty interesting things to avoid paying their taxes. Check out the list below to see if you agree:

Get an “IRS” tattoo 37%

Stop talking for six months 23%

Jury duty 49%

Swim with sharks 15%

Drink expired milk 13%

Move to a different country 39%

Miss a connecting flight 26%

WalletHub says over 200 taxpayers were surveyed online nationally.

The survey also found that 73% of Americans think the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely and 72% think the current tax rate is too high.

Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline. People have three extra days to file this year due to the calendar, according to the IRS.