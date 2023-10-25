ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The family of a motorcyclist shot and killed at random in Elyria Township is speaking out.

“He was such an amazing person, he had a big heart,” said Sydney Sukey, sister.

The family of 30-year-old Trey Anthony Sukey of Lorain is numb.

“I feel like I’m in my worst nightmare, I keep praying that I will wake up and this will all be over,” said Sydney.

Sukey was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle along Lake Avenue Tuesday night. Police say the gunman, 24-year-old Isaiah Makuch of Elyria, was having a manic episode and started randomly shooting at motorcyclists.

Sukey was the third one targeted by Makuch in less than an hour.

“They weren’t even acquaintances, and didn’t even know each other. It was just unfortunately this young man was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Captain Robert Vansant with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy Sukey family

Trey’s sister Sydney says he moved back to Northeast Ohio from Michigan a year ago. He worked as a welder and he loved martial arts, as well as riding his bike.

“Anytime I needed a ride, needed to be picked up, he was always there. He always made sure he was looking out for me. He was my only brother,” said Sydney.

Makuch is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder. As for Trey’s family, they are still trying to process the senseless way he was taken away from them.

“Everyday we send each other funny videos. I sent him one yesterday and he laughed at it. And then that was it. I didn’t get say I love you, I didn’t get to say anything,” said Sydney.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.