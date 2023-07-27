*Above video shows high winds blow sand from beach in Vermilion Wednesday*

HURON, Ohio (WJW) — After storms caused severe damage in Erie MetroParks Wednesday night, one park hit the hardest, Osborn MetroPark, is closed until further notice.

Park official Kippie Loughlin said the storms caused the worst damage he’s ever seen. The storms prompted thunderstorm watches and warnings across much of Northeast Ohio Wednesday night.

“Dozens of big trees are down, power poles down, a storage trailer was crushed, and even more damage,” he said.

Osborn Park Photo: Tino Bovenzi

Osborn Park Photo: Tino Bovenzi

Osborn Park Photo: Tino Bovenzi

Osborn Park Photo: Kippie Loughlin

Osborn Park Photo: Kippie Loughlin

Osborn Park Photo: Kippie Loughlin

Loughlin said there’s other structural damage and downed utility lines.

A release from Erie MetroParks says that in the interest of safety, the park, including playgrounds, trails, tennis courts, pickleball courts and the dog park, were closed. Residents were also warned not to enter the park.

Residents who find damage in any of the Erie MetroParks parks are asked to call 419-625-7783 ext. 221 with details on when and what damage was found along with where.