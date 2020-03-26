Worse than 1980s recession: Ohio’s unemployment sets a record high

(WJW) – Ohio’s initial jobless claims are 187,780 for the week of March 15 to March 21.

For perspective, the previous highest amount of unemployment claims in Ohio took place in December of 1981.

At that time, 205,159 people filed for unemployment over the course of the entire month.

Nationally, nearly 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That is more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

In Northeast Ohio, companies that have recently handed out layoff notices include International Automotive Components, Wright’s Tool, Renaissance Cleveland and Jack Casino.

