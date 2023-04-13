ORLANDO, Florida (WJW) – A pocket-sized chihuahua named Pearl is a Guinness World Record holder.

She’s been certified as the world’s shortest dog.

The 2-year-old is 3.59 inches tall and 5 inches tall, but her owner says she’s “a bit of a diva.”

Her owner Vanesa Semler says Pearl enjoys chicken and salmon and loves to “dress up nice.”

Pearl weighs just 1.22 pounds, but at birth, she weighed less than an ounce.

Courtesy: Guinness World Record

Courtesy: Guinness World Record

Courtesy: Guinness World Record

Courtesy: Guinness World Record

She’s also the niece of the previous record holder. Miracle Milly was 3.8 inches tall.

The Guinness World Record Twitter account posted a video on Twitter of a day in the life of Pearl, which includes playing with tiny toys, dressing up and taking walks.