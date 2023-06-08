[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of the top stories on FOX8.com from June 8, 2023.]

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The world’s largest and longest-running PEZ convention will return to Northeast Ohio this summer.

You read that right.

The little candy dispensers many remember from their childhood still garner interest today. Enough interest that ‘PEZamania‘ attracts hundreds of collectors from around the world. In years past, organizers say, PEZ enthusiasts have come from as far away as Australia, Slovenia, Austria, Germany, and Japan.

The PEZ convention first took place in 1991 in Mentor, Ohio. According to the event’s website, back then it was called “The First Annual Dispens-O-Rama.“ Now, PEZamania will return for another year from July 19 – July 22 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South in Independence.

The annual event is a gathering of “collectors, dealers, casual sellers, and anybody else interested in collecting PEZ and other related items.” And while most activities at PEZamania require registration, there is a free public show on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“At the show, we have nearly 50 dealers and 90 tables with PEZ items for sale ranging from a few cents to several thousand dollars, said Co-Host Morgan Rhinehart. “This is a great event for families, collectors, and non-collectors who might be interested in seeing more PEZ in one place than anywhere else in the world.”

In addition, organizers say, Steve Glew, the star and subject of the Netflix documentary “The PEZ Outlaw” will be on hand to sign autographs, and answer questions.

You can find more information about PEZamania, here.

According to the PEZ candy website, the candy was first invented in Austria as an alternative to smoking in the 1920s. The candy then came to the U.S. in the early 1950s.