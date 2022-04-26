CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The World’s Largest Diaper Drive is working to collect two million diapers in one week. Organizations in Ohio are participating.

“Every single day throughout Ohio, thousands of mothers must use (and re-use) diapers because they cannot afford to purchase enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy,” said Shannon Hexamer, Founder of Stark County Diaper Bank. “Federal assistance such as WIC and Food Stamps, do not cover the purchase of diapers. In Ohio, diapers are taxed creating more challenges for families.”

Stark County Diaper Bank provides emergency diaper support to families experiencing diaper need through Community Distribution Partners and Client Distribution Partners in Stark, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Wayne, and Medina Counties.

The nonprofit organization exists to help strengthen low-income families and secure an adequate monthly supply of fresh diapers for their children.

Sizes 4, 5, 6 and pull-ups are needed most by Stark County Diaper Bank.

Here is a list of participating businesses collecting diapers:

Once Upon a Child: 4641 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 (330)493-8668

Love Beautiful Skin: 7327 Wales Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 (330)323-7049

Bridge Point Community Services: 309 45 th St. SW, Canton, OH 44706 (330)484-2061

St. SW, Canton, OH 44706 (330)484-2061 Canal Fulton Speakeasy: 128 N Canal St., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 (330)408-7667

Carroll County General Health District: 301 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 (330)627-4866

Community Action Wayne/Medina: 905 Pittsburgh Ave., Wooster, OH 44691 (330)264-8677

Crossroads UMC: 120 Cleveland Ave SW, Canton, OH 44702 (330)455-0153

Greater Stark County Urban League: 1400 Sherrick Rd. SE, Canton, OH 44707 (330)754-1576

Lake Township Fish – Food Pantry: 934 W. Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632 (330)877-1845

Louisville Church of Christ: 1520 California Ave. NE, Louisville, OH 44641 (330)875-1673

Pleasant Outreach: 821 The O’Jay’s Parkway NE, Canton, OH 44705 (330)754-6429

Salvation Army Alliance: 57 W. Main St., Alliance, OH 44601 (330)823-5188

Salvation Army Canton: 420 Market Ave. S, Canton, OH 44702 (330)453-0158

In addition to Stark County Diaper Bank, participating Ohio Diaper Banks are: Bottoms Up – Central Ohio, Sweet Cheeks – Cincinnati, Ohio, As We Grow – Toledo, Ohio, The Diaper Angels – Plain City, Ohio, Project MKC – Youngstown, Ohio, and The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland. All are members of the National Diaper Bank Network.

Click here for more opportunities to donate.