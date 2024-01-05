(WTRF) Police in the Ohio Valley responded to a home where a World War II ear explosive device was found.

According to the Observer-Reporter, a man reported to police that he found a German mortar tube while cleaning at his grandfather’s house in the attic on First Avenue in Waynesburg.

Waynesburg Police Chief Billy Nichols told the news outlet that the tube was found in a sock and the bomb squad was called.

The bomb squad put the round in “blast bag” for detonation.

