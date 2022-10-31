PHILADELIPHIA (WJW) — Game 3 of the 2022 World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced about an hour before the game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was supposed to start Monday night.

World Series Game 3 has been officially postponed. The Game will now be played on Tuesday. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) October 31, 2022

The field was covered at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park earlier in the day due to the threat of rain.

Game 3 is now being played Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. on FOX. Anyone who had a ticket for Monday’s game can use it for Tuesday’s.

The World Series game schedule is now as follows:

Game 3: Tuesday in Philadelphia

Game 4: Wednesday in Philadelphia

Game 5: Thursday in Philadelphia

Travel Day: Friday

Game 6 (If Necessary): Saturday in Houston

Game 7 (If Necessary): Sunday in Houston

So far the series is tied at 1-1.