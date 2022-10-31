PHILADELIPHIA (WJW) — Game 3 of the 2022 World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather, Major League Baseball announced about an hour before the game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies was supposed to start Monday night.
The field was covered at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park earlier in the day due to the threat of rain.
Game 3 is now being played Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. on FOX. Anyone who had a ticket for Monday’s game can use it for Tuesday’s.
The World Series game schedule is now as follows:
- Game 3: Tuesday in Philadelphia
- Game 4: Wednesday in Philadelphia
- Game 5: Thursday in Philadelphia
- Travel Day: Friday
- Game 6 (If Necessary): Saturday in Houston
- Game 7 (If Necessary): Sunday in Houston
So far the series is tied at 1-1.