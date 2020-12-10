World Market, buybuy Baby opening at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Two new stores will open in Westlake’s Crocker Park over the next few days.

World Market opens its doors on Saturday with buybuy Baby following on Tuesday.

“Both stores have truly stood the test of time and continuously evolve with what their customers want and what fits our everchanging lifestyles. We are so thrilled to welcome them to the Crocker Park family and complete our newest development within the lifestyle center where it really is all happening here,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises.

The two retail locations are part of Crocker Park’s Phase 3 expansion across from American Greetings. They join Lululemon, Condado Tacos, Pandora, Homage, H&M and Lush Cosmetics.

