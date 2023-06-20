CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new giraffe has arrived at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, just in time for World Giraffe Day!

Rocket is a 7-year-old male Masai giraffe. He came to Cleveland from the Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey to join the zoo’s female giraffes Jada and Jhasmin.

Guests can visit Rocket daily. He is the tallest giraffe at the zoo, standing at about 16 feet tall, so he’s easy to spot! According to the zoo, as a young adult male, he’s still growing, even though Rocket already weighs over 2,100 pounds!

World Giraffe Day falls on Wednesday, June 21 this year. Each year, the day is celebrated on the longest day of the year, during the summer solstice.

Guests can celebrate World Giraffe Day this year by visiting Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and learning about Zoo conservation efforts.

At the zoo, guests can even hand-feed the giraffes.

The zoo is also only a few weeks away from the start of its biggest event, the Asain Lantern Festival.

The festival will return for the sixth year on select nights from Friday, July 7 through Sunday, August 27. futureforwildlife.org/lanterns