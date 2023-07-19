BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Church volunteers from all over the country are collaborating to make a difference for residents living with homes that are under code or in need of repair.

The World Changers Mission Project is bringing 161 volunteers, mostly students, to complete various construction projects.

“World Changers partners with local organizations here in Cleveland. They partner with Cleveland Hope, an association of Southern Baptist churches in the Greater Cleveland area,” Site Coordinator Beth Loseto said. “Cleveland Hope lets World Changers know what the needs are.”

Laying shingles and banging nails is typically not the way your average student would want to spend a week in the summer. But this group of volunteers is different.

Aurora native Callie Conner is a member of the Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls. She and about a dozen volunteers are tackling a roof replacement in Bedford Heights.

“This is kind of right in my own backyard so, it’s a little bit more special to share Jesus in a more tangible, physical way with the community,” Conner said.

Jacob Nolan is a volunteer from South Carolina who has been a part of the World Changers mission since he was 12.

“It makes me feel really satisfied and is really rewarding work,” he said. “I’m very glad to be helping these people that, you know, maybe don’t necessarily have the chance or the opportunities to have work like this done for them. It feels really good.”

Crew Chief Brian Hildebrand said it’s rewarding to see the students grow together to make these big projects a success.

“A lot of difference being made a lot of changing the world for individuals and really impacting other people’s lives,” Hildebrand said.

Not only are the students building new roofs and making home improvements, but they’re also building themselves through service.

“Every year it still blows me away that we bring in kids that have never met each other, we put them on a big project like this and by the end of the week they’re like best friends,” Hildebrand said.

The World Changers project is donation and grant driven. With rising costs for building materials, it makes it important for folks to chip in to allow the volunteers to make the biggest impact. They also have a need for more volunteers. If you’re interested in contributing, follow this link to the Cleveland Hope website.