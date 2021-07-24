World champions crowned at All-American soap box derby in Akron

2021 FEAASBD World Champs (Courtesy of First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — World champions were crowned Saturday at the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby at the Derby Downs Track in Akron.

Local and Rally division champs won $36,000 in scholarships from the Bill Speeg Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Champions receive $3,000, second place receives $2,000 and third place $1,000.

Champions were also crowned in the Rally Challenge, AAA Local Challenge, Legacy and All-Star divisions.

16 of the 84 finalists were from Ohio, including 9 from the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area.

Here’s a full list of the winners:

Local Stock

1st – Johnny Buehler, Kansas City, MO (Car No. 317)

2nd – Abbie Gibson, South Charleston, WV (Car No. 324)

3rd – Kelsey Sanford, Bowling Green, KY (Car No. 310)

4th – Brayden Locher, Owensboro, KY (Car No. 328)

5th – Eleni Fischer, Columbus, OH (Car No. 305)

6th – Leann Salley, Glen Dale, WV (Car No. 322)

7th – Owen Strong, Ogallala, NE (Car No. 331)

8th – Tucker Ellis, Culpeper, VA (Car No. 329)

9th – Kelsey Van Waart, Omaha, NE (Car No. 349)

Local Super Stock

1st – Nathen Christian, Bowling Green, KY (Car No. 110)

2nd – Adam Getts, Indianapolis, IN (Car No. 126)

3rd – Libby Shoemaker, Akron, OH (Car No. 134)

4th – Kristen Trujillo, Rochester, NY (Car No. 147)

5th – Andrew Meyer, Owensboro, KY (Car No. 129)

6th – Ella Geertson, Erie, PA (Car No. 149)

7th – Anna Roth, Kansas City, MO (Car No. 117)

8th – Cheyenne Zabele, Sanford, FL (Car No. 108)

9th – Lydia Marthey, Wayne-Holmes County, OH (Car No. 143)

Local Masters

1st – Emma Roseland, Omaha, NE (Car No. 32)

2nd – Cameron Martin, Bowling Green, KY (Car No. 6)

3rd – Zachary Hiller, Cleveland, OH (Car No. 8)

4th – Chris Kovach, Arlington, MA (Car No. 22)

5th – Abbagail Anaya, Erie, PA (Car No. 31)

6th – Mckenzie Denison, Portage County, OH (Car No. 26)

7th – Paige Herron-Johnson, Valparaiso, IN (Car No. 33)

8th – Hannah Oleson, Des Moines, IA (Car No. 19)

9th – Ian Jameson, Hopewell Township, NJ (Car No. 23)

Rally Stock

1st – Bella Siddle, Camano Island, WA (Car No. 739)

2nd – Sadie Meyer, Owensboro, KY, (Car No. 729)

3rd – Shelton Taylor, Indianapolis, IN, (Car No. 721)

4th – Samantha Wooten, Akron, OH, (Car No. 726)

5th – Amelia Frampton, Charleston, WV, (Car No. 713)

6th – Alyssa Case, Akron, OH, (Car No. 723)

7th – Paxton Brake, Morrisvale, WV, (Car No. 715)

8th – Drew Brand, Omaha, NE, (Car No. 736)

9th – Kayleigh Pollock, Alton, IL, (Car No. 702)

Rally Super Stock

1st – Karlye Murphy, Hilton, NY (Car No. 637)

2nd – Aidyn Driggers, Tarrytown, GA, (Car No. 607)

3rd – Peyton Brake, Morrisvale, WV, (Car No. 604)

4th – Sarah Kolesar, Uniontown, OH, (Car No. 618)

5th – Riley Gresko, Las Vegas, NV, (Car No. 601)

6th – Ella Probst, Akron, OH, (Car No. 619)

7th – William Bevins, Indianapolis, IN, (Car No. 614)

8th – Chase Schlafke, Glasgow, KY, (Car No. 621)

9th – Meredith Brown, Rittman, OH, (Car No. 630)

Rally Masters

1st – Landen Watson, Evansville, IN (Car No. 533)

2nd – Sydni Behan, Dover, NH, (Car No. 522)

3rd – Ryan Locher, Owensboro, KY, (Car No. 525)

4th – Matthew Wells, Indianapolis, IN, (Car No. 513)

5th – Connor Magnuson, Loves Park, IL, (Car No. 536)

6th – Callie Elder, Loretto, KY, (Car No. 500)

7th – Stephanie Getz, North Canton, OH, (Car No. 516)

8th – Jacob Leonard, Utica, KY, (Car No. 524)

9th – Kailey Ste. Marie, Brokline, NH, (Car No. 532)

Top 3 in Rally Challenge | Stock Division 1st – Gerald Hudson, Clearfield, PA (Car No. 728) 2nd – Logan Webb, Merritt Island, FL (Car No. 712) 3rd – Alyssa Case, Akron, OH (Car No. 723)

Top 3 in Rally Challenge | Super Stock Division 1st – Karley Murphy, Hilton, NY (Car No. 637) 2nd – Joshua Ostrander, Rantoul, IL (Car No. 600) 3rd – Dakota Thomas, Hurricane, WV (Car No. 603)

Top 3 in Rally Challenge | Masters Division

1st – Ronan Johnson, Camano Island, WA (Car No. 507) 2nd – Jenna Wolfe, Conneaut, OH (Car No. 528) 3rd – Olivia Shirley, Cambridge, MA (Car No. 531)

Top 3 in AAA Local Challenge | Stock Division

1st – Kelsey Van Waart, Omaha, NE (Car No. 349)

2nd – Garret Minch, Spotsylvania, VA (Car No. 312)

3rd – Eleni Fischer, Columbus, OH (Car No. 305) Top 3 in AAA Local Challenge | Super Stock Division 1st – Noah Thomas, South Charleston, WV (Car No.125)

2nd – Libby Shoemaker, Akron, OH (Car No. 134)

3rd – Kayla Crawford, Culpeper, VA (Car No. 130)

Top 3 in AAA Local Challenge | Masters Division 1st – Hannah Oleson, Des Moines, IA (Car No. 19) 2nd – Kyle Behan, New Hampshire (Car No. 16)

3rd – McKenzie Denison, Portage County, OH (Car No. 26)

Top 3 in All-Star Race | Stock Division

1st – Connor Bledsoe, Hopkinsville, KY (Car No. 901)

2nd – Gerald Hudson, Clearfield, PA (Car No. 728)

3rd – Davis Hinkle, Indianapolis, IN (Car No. 325)

Top 3 in All-Star Race | Super Stock Division

1st – Joshua Ostrander, Rantoul, IL (Car No. 600)

2nd – Karlye Murphy, Hilton, NY (Car No. 637)

3rd – Riley Gresko, Las Vegas, NV (Car No. 601)

Top 3 in All-Star Race | Masters Division

1st – Stephanie Hicks, Akron, OH (Car No. 514)

2nd – Connor Magnuson, Loves Park, IL (Car No. 536)

3rd – Charles Nigon, Altoona, IA (Car No. 529)

Top 3 in Legacy Division

1st – Ronan Johnson, Camano Island, WA (Car No. 807) 2nd – Charles Nigon, Des Moines, IA (Car No. 804) 3rd – Henry Paul, Indianapolis, IN (Car No. 806)

The International Soap Box Derby is a non-profit youth education and leadership development organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through fair and honest racing competitions, STEM curriculums, and other community-focused activities.

The Derby dates back to 1934, when the first All-American race was held in Dayton, Ohio.