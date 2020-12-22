‘Working quickly as possible’: Postal Service answers concerns about mail delays

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — As Christmas Day nears, backups at post offices across Northeast Ohio continue.

FOX 8 News continues to get to the bottom of what is causing the delays, as well as the long lines of trucks at various mail centers (including today in Akron, as the video above shows).

Today, the U.S. Postal Service sent a statement addressing the issues, saying there is a “historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.”

We are working as quickly as possible to process the mail. The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season. This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail. The Postal Service’s 644,000 employees continue to work diligently to address issues and remain focused on delivering the Holidays and beyond for the nation. Amid the historic volume, the Postal Service continues to flex its network, including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season. Our entire Operations team, from collections, to processing to delivery, worked throughout this past weekend and continues to work around the clock to address the historic volume. We are accepting all volume that is presented to us which is adding to our challenges. U.S. Postal Service

