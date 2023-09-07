FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — Several excavators working on a water line project along St. Clair Street were sickened Thursday in a suspected chemical release, fire officials said.
Fairport Harbor fire and police departments learned of the hazmat incident and injuries just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from Fire Chief Bob Lloyd.
When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found a handful of workers exhibiting symptoms of illness.
“As the crew was excavating around an unknown abandoned line, they noticed a strange odor and began to feel ill,” reads the release.
They were transported to a hospital, where they were treated and later released.
Lake County’s Hazardous Intervention Team and General Health District arrived at the scene. Hazardous materials workers collected samples to be reviewed at a laboratory.
Firefighters remained on-scene until just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
No explosion or fire was reported.
St. Clair Street will remain closed until further notice.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is now leading the investigation.