FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — Several excavators working on a water line project along St. Clair Street were sickened Thursday in a suspected chemical release, fire officials said.

Fairport Harbor fire and police departments learned of the hazmat incident and injuries just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from Fire Chief Bob Lloyd.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found a handful of workers exhibiting symptoms of illness.

“As the crew was excavating around an unknown abandoned line, they noticed a strange odor and began to feel ill,” reads the release.

They were transported to a hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Lake County’s Hazardous Intervention Team and General Health District arrived at the scene. Hazardous materials workers collected samples to be reviewed at a laboratory.

Firefighters remained on-scene until just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

No explosion or fire was reported.

St. Clair Street will remain closed until further notice.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is now leading the investigation.