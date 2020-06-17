Workers caravan in Cleveland shows support for racial justice

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dozens of vehicles participated in a caravan to support racial justice on Wednesday.

The line of vehicles will start at Laborers Local 310 Hall on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland and make its way to the Anthony Celebrezze Federal Building downtown.

According to a news release, the “Workers Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice” is part of a national day of action, calling for changes to handle three crises in the country: the coronavirus pandemic, economic struggles and structural racism.