MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The death of a construction worker is being investigated after officials report he fell while painting a bridge over state Route 2.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

According to officials with the city of Mentor, the worker was painting the Hendricks Road bridge from an extension lift when the door to the lift appeared to “opened unexpectedly.”

Officials said the man fell about 20 feet and was not wearing a safety harness at the time.

When emergency crews arrived, the worker was in cardiac arrest with major head injuries. He was transported by a medical helicopter and was later pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating the incident.