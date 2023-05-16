MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A construction worker that fell while painting a bridge in Northeast Ohio and later died has been identified.

Officials with the city of Mentor say 53-year-old Raul Perez was painting the Hendricks Road bridge, over State Route 2, at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, when the door to the extension lift he was in “opened unexpectedly.”

Perez fell about 20 feet and was not wearing a safety harness at the time.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Perez in cardiac arrest with major head injuries. He was transported by a medical helicopter and was later pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating the incident.