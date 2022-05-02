CLEVELAND (WJW) — Planet Fitness says they want to help teens stay active over the summer, offering up free memberships to those ages 14-19 for the months school is not in session.

The High School Summer Pass allows high school students to use Planet Fitness facilities, of which there are many in Northeast Ohio, from May 15 through Aug. 31.

Those students who sign up for the fitness program can also enter to win two scholarships, one worth $500 and the other worth $5,000, which can be used toward academics or athletics.

The pandemic particularly took a toll on teen health in Ohio and across the country, and exercise is one way to help boost mental health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Teens interested in taking Planet Fitness up on their offer can preregister now by heading to the Planet Fitness website.