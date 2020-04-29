Wooster woman turns 100, gets a birthday parade

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — You only turn 100 once.

And for Helen Frank reaching that century milestone meant celebrating in a way that’s become more of a norm in the time of coronavirus — with a parade of cars.

Today, at 1 p.m., a whole line of friends and family, and even some police officers, slowly drove past Frank who sat outside the Avenue at Wooster nursing home where she lives. People cheered and offered birthday wishes from afar.

For her part, Frank seemed overcome with emotion by the turnout.

When asked by Fox 8 News what the secret is to living so long, Frank coyly responded “I haven’t died.”