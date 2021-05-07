Wooster student earns perfect ACT score

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A Wooster High School sophomore has accomplished a rare feat.

Jacob Hannan achieved a perfect ACT score of 36.

The ACT tests students in English, math, reading, science, and writing as part of a college entrance exam.

Hannan says his tough classes at Wooster High earned him the score.

“While I spent a few hours directly preparing for the ACT with practice questions, I feel the most valuable preparation I had came from the classes I have taken throughout high school,” he said in a press release. “This year, I took AP Calculus AB, which relies heavily on mathematics learned in Algebra and Geometry. I also took AP English Language and Composition, which proved invaluable in preparing me for the reading and English sections. Taking these classes gave me more preparation for the ACT than any practice questions and tests could have.”

So just how rare is it? According to the Wooster City School District, of the more than 1.6 million students who took the test in 2020, only .003% earned a perfect score.

Jacob was surprised as well.

“After I completed the test, I did not expect to have scored a 36,” Hannan said. “There were a few questions, especially on the English and reading tests, about which I was relatively uncertain, so I was quite surprised to see I had scored a 36 when the scores were released.”

The national average score in 2020 was 21.

Hannan has plenty of school ahead at Wooster High that he believes will help prepare him for the future.

“I plan to take advantage of the many Advanced Placement classes offered at Wooster. They are extremely helpful in preparing for college, and will give me a better idea of what I want to study in college.”