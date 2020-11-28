Wooster police asking for public’s help finding missing girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Wooster Police Department’s Facebook page

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Wooster police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Trinity Foreman left her home on Thursday night and hasn’t been seen since.

No other details about her were provided.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call police at 330-287-5702.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override

Happening Headlines

More News