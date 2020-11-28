Wooster police asking for public’s help finding missing girl

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Wooster police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.
According to the department’s Facebook post, Trinity Foreman left her home on Thursday night and hasn’t been seen since.
No other details about her were provided.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should call police at 330-287-5702.
