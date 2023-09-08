ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — There’s still plenty of golf season left in Northeast Ohio and that’s exactly what some of Fox 8’s Own did Friday. Their day was highlighted with a stellar golf shot.

Fox 8’s Gabe Spiegel, Alexis Walters and Jenn Harcher played in the 38th annual Woollybear Golf Outing at Whiskyville Golf Club in Elyria Friday.

Gabe had the highlight of the day after making a fantastic shot.

He made the shot from 40 yards away using a pitching wedge to make a birdie for his team.

Friday’s golf event raises money for the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce to help put on the annual Woollybear Festival in October.

Spearheaded by FOX 8’s own legendary Dick Goddard, the Woollybear Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.

From caterpillar races and pet contests to a parade featuring school marching bands and plenty of familiar FOX 8 faces, the tradition is a special one and we hope to see you there.