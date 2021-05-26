Woollybear Festival to return this year following passing of Dick Goddard

(Coverage of the 47th Woollybear Festival in the video player above)

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The Woollybear Festival will be back this year, the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and FOX 8 News announced on Wednesday.

The celebration of the weather-predicting caterpillar will be on Sunday, Oct. 10. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first Woollybear Festival without founder and beloved FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard, who passed away on Aug. 4 at the age of 89.

“Although Fox 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard gained his angel wings in August 2020, he would want us to move forward with his legacy, the annual Woollybear Festival,” said director Sandra Coe. “We have consulted with the health department, and they have given us the green light to safely resume this great family event. We are honored and proud to do just that.”

The Woollybear Festival was found in 1973 and is now Ohio’s largest one-day festival with more than 100,000 in attendance. It features a costume contest, caterpillar races and culminates with the winter forecast.

According to folklore, the woollybear caterpillar can predict upcoming winter weather. A wide orange stripe indicates a mild winter.