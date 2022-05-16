VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – The Woollybear Festival is back!

It will be held on Sunday, October 2nd, in Vermilion to celebrate its 50th year.

The festival boasts an attendance of more than 100,000 people.

When it started as a PTA fundraiser, it had 200 people in attendance.

The festival started in Birmingham but moved to Vermilion in 1981 due to its popularity.

The Wonderful Wacky Woollybear Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.

The festival features a costume contest, caterpillar races and culminates with the winter forecast.

Paige Mueller (2), daughter of TV 8 sportcaster Jim Mueller, and Dick Goddard plot strategy for the third annual Woollybear Festival to be held at Birmingham, O. (Erie County) on Sunday, October 19th. Big parade begins at 1 P.M. followed by the fabulous “Woollybear 500” Caterpillar Race, caterpillar costume judging and all sorts of caterpillar cavortations. Proceeds go to the Florence Elementary P.T.G. (Photo: Cleveland Memory Project)

“We are proud and honored to continue Mr. Goddard’s legacy, his passion for animals, and his passion for the community alongside Fox 8, our sponsorship partners, and the great city of Vermilion,” festival planners said in a press release.

The woollybear caterpillar can predict winter weather, according to folklore. A wide orange stripe predicts a mild winter.

The festival was canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It returned in person last fall.

FOX 8 meteorologist and Woollybear Festival founder Dick Goddard passed away at the age of 89 in August of 2020.