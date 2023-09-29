*For coverage of last year’s event, watch above.

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of people will descend upon a small town on the shores of Lake Erie to celebrate a fuzzy little caterpillar next weekend.

The 51st Woollybear Festival will take over Vermilion on Sunday, Oct. 8.

All the fun kicks off at 9 a.m. with the world’s greatest kids race, followed by the Woollybear 500 preliminaries at 10 a.m.

Costume contests will be held at 11 a.m. and noon followed by the wonderful, wacky Woollybear Parade at 1:30 p.m. featuring your favorite Fox 8 personalities.

Todd Meany’s band, Ace Molar, will hit the stage at 3 p.m. Then it’s the finals of the Woollybear 500 Caterpillar race at 4:30 p.m.

The day wraps up with the winter weather prediction at 5 p.m.

Spearheaded by FOX 8’s own legendary Dick Goddard, the Woollybear Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.

