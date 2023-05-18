***The video above is from last year’s festival.***

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Summer is right around the corner, but people in Vermilion and all across Northeast Ohio have something to look forward to this fall.

The 51st annual Woollybear Festival is set for Sunday, Oct. 8.

Spearheaded by FOX 8’s own legendary Dick Goddard, the Woollybear Festival is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.

“Biggest one-day festival in the state of Ohio right here in Vermilion, which annually swells from 10,659 people to what, 100,000? Seriously. I mean it’s amazing and we love it,” said Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer last year.

From caterpillar races and pet contests to a parade featuring school marching bands and plenty of familiar FOX 8 faces, the tradition is a special one and we hope to see you there.

Learn more about the Woollybear Festival here.