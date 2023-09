CLEVELAND (WJW) — ‘Woofstock’ is Northeast Ohio’s biggest outdoor dog festival and fundraiser, according to Lisa Ishee from Rescue Village.

The popular event draws thousands of people from around Northeast Ohio and beyond to the annual fundraiser that benefits “homeless animals and pups under our care,” Ishee said.

Woofstock was held at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field “with a family friendly outdoor party,” Ishee added.