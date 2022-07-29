WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) – Gina DeVito-Staub made history Friday when she became the first woman fire chief in the Village of Woodmere and Cuyahoga County.

DeVito-Staub took the oath of office Friday afternoon.

Devito-Staub, 50, was confirmed by Village Council by a 6-0 vote. She will assume office on August 1, 2022. DeVito-Staub is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and a member of the Summit County Hazardous Materials Team.

Sheila Mason has been at the helm of the Woodmere Village Police Department since 2012. Woodmere will have the distinction of being the first community in Cuyahoga County to have two women lead the safety division at the same time.

“It is my hope that Chief DeVito-Staub will inspire more women to consider careers in fire suppression and emergency medicine,” said Mayor Benjamin Holbert, III.

Nationwide, female firefighters comprise about 8% of fire department hires.