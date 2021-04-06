WonderStruck music festival returning to Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tickets go on sale this week for the ‘WonderStruck in Cleveland‘ music festival.

The event is scheduled for July 24 and 25.

The Elevation Group announced the festival, known formerly as LaureLive, will be held at Lakeland Community College.

Lakeland offers more than 400 acres of outdoor space for festivalgoers.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Monday that it was dropping the mass gathering ban, however, they ask people to remain in groups of 10 and socially distance, as well as wear masks.

Festival organizers say they will follow those guidelines.

The lineup includes: Portugal the Man, Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind, and Lennon Stella.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Concert promoters say nearly 70% of 2020 ticket buyers chose to rollover their tickets to 2021.

Tickets purchased last year are valid. New tickets will go out via email in May, according to the website.

Due to that and potentially changing guidelines from the State of Ohio, they say there will be a limited number of tickets for sale.