CLEVELAND (WJW) — With summer officially here, the debate about how cold workspaces should be kept is being resurrected.

For women, many of them anyway, coming into work with the air conditioning blaring means bringing extra layers to combat goosebump-inducing temperatures. Meanwhile, men, who often run warmer, get to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

Science backs this phenomenon up. Women are reportedly three times more likely than men to be cold at work during the summer, a Nature Journal study published a couple of years back found.

Reliably, the internet continues to get in on the conversation.

A TikTok user named Leann recently posted a video pointing out how she “had [her space heater] running more this week when it’s been 85 degrees outside than I have the entire year I’ve worked here.”

This was in response to the viral College Humor video titled “Why Summer is Women’s Winter,” that’s been making rounds for years. In it, women in the office are seen with ice crusting their hair and eyebrows while wrapping themselves in blankets. The men in the office are seen in beach gear complaining about how warm it is.

Tom Chang, who co-authored a 2019 paper called “Battle For The Thermostat” that showed women performed tasks better when it was warmer and men did better when it was colder, spoke with NPR about how businesses should deal with the issue.

“Look; temperature matters,” Chang said. ” … What the research says is that if, as a business, you care only about profits or productivity, you should still take the comfort of your workers into account, as it has the real potential to significantly affect your bottom line.”

So far this year, temperatures have remained relatively mild in the Cleveland area, but scorching temps and high humidity are on the way as we make our way through summer. Plan accordingly.