Women’s March Cleveland hosts 5th annual rally downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Women’s March Cleveland is hosting a rally and march to raise awareness about a variety of issues impacting women.
Participants were invited to meet near the corner of W. 25th and Lorain Ave in Ohio City.
Multiple speakers are expected, including Ohio Rep. Stephanie Howse and Cleveland Councilwoman Jasmin Santana. Following their speeches, the group will march across the Carnegie Bridge from the west side to the east side.
“This is a new era for women and we will make our issues known across the board,” the organizer said in a press release.