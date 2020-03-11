Women’s diving coach at University of Akron resigns after allegations he secretly videotaped female students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)-- The longtime women’s diving coach at the University of Akron has resigned amid allegations that he secretly videotaped female students without their knowledge or consent.

Chris Medvedeff was hired in 1998, and had been the only head coach in the history of the Zips women's diving program.

The 54-year-old was suspended on March 3 and resigned the next day in a cloud of controversy.

Many of the specific details of the investigation by University of Akron police are not being revealed, in order to protect the victims.

But according to the police incident report, Medvedeff was secretly videotaping seven female students over a period of five months in the University Recreation Center, where the diving team trains and competes.

Students who spoke with Fox 8 News on Wednesday were shocked by the allegations and by the sudden demise of the coach’s career.

Sophomore Emily Kay McNeeley told us, “Your coach is supposed to be someone you trust, like someone you look up to, so that would make me really uncomfortable.”

Junior Marquis Whitmire added, "It's kind of crazy to think, it's just something you wouldn't expect to happen, of course. The girls should definitely feel violated in every way.”

Medvedeff is also the founder and longtime coach of the Akron Diving Academy, which provides training for young divers between the ages of 6 and 18.

We attempted to speak with the former coach, but there was no answer at the door at his home in Akron, and the telephone number on the police report was that of a business.

Investigators are now trying to determine for how long Medvedeff may have been violating the trust placed in him.

According to the university police report, he videotaped the seven known victims between October 5, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

"Honestly, I wonder what's going on in his head because someone who would do something like that, obviously there's something in their head that's either telling them it's okay, or turning off the thing in his head that says it's wrong,” said Emily Kay McNeeley.

Criminal charges against the former coach are pending.