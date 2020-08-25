Women’s Crisis Center prepares for remote learning with help from Cleveland Metropolitan Schools

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland shelter for women and children is also preparing for remote learning along with help from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to ensure children without a permanent home do not fall behind.

“This is such a huge issue to have children who might fall through the gap,” explained The City Mission Chief Operating Officer, Linda Uveges.

At Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland the calls for assistance have not slowed.

“We are at capacity we have been pretty much the whole summer through the whole pandemic right now. the last week or two we’ve seen an uptick,” said Uveges.

She said the shelter has 75 children, with around 40 of those children of school age and along with others in preschool.

Laura’s Home transformed several rooms into learning spaces for children, many of them CMSD students.

“We have been able to secure chrome books and hot spots for all our students so just like every other student in the district our homeless students will have access to the internet,” said Marcia Zashin, the director of CMSD’s Project ACT.

The group is focused on assisting their students in places like Laura’s Home. According to Zashin the district has a significant population of homeless students.

“Normally we have around 3,000 students each year,” said Zashin. “Presently we have 1,000 enrolled at this point. We are anxiously awaiting to see how we can help other homeless students sometimes they don’t show up right away.”

Uveges said they are in near daily contact with Project ACT for guidance. The center expanded staff to better assist the needs of students learning remotely.

“Extra staff we’ve had to employ that was close to $10,000 dollars just for the next nine weeks during the time we know we’ll have to be online,” said Uveges.

CMSD students will be taught by district teachers, with additional assistance from staff members at Laura’s Home to help students log on remotely and provide extra support.

To learn more about Project ACT call 216-838-0210 or visit clevelandmetroschools.org.

