CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department will be featured on an upcoming episode of the show “Real Time Crime.”

That’s according to a press release from the department.

Police say the episode, which airs on Investigation Discovery, will detail the homicide of Tiara Burch, 26.

Burch was found dead in her home in the 500 block of 11th St. NW on January 19, 2022.

Officers arrested Jamal Bullock and Aja Lindsey, both of Canton, in the case.

“It is my hope that this media opportunity will allow the community to recognize the exceptional work our officers do every day. I am very proud of our patrol officers, investigators, and Real-time Crime Center Personnel,” Canton Police Chief John Gabbard said in a press release.

“While I think it is important that their great response is recognized, it can never overshadow the tragedy of a life lost to violence. My condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Burch, as the airing of this episode must be difficult for them.”

The episode airs Tuesday, January 23rd.