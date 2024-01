CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired near West 103rd St. and Detroit.

Officers learned a woman at the scene had been taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Alyson Appling-France, 29.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects.