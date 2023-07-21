MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Cindy Frost can only shake her head in disbelief.

“I’ve lived here 33 years. I raised my children here. Lots of memories, everything I own is in that house,” said Frost.

Her century home, a 110-year-old Cape Cod, was destroyed after storms rolled through Mentor-On-The-Lake Thursday night.

“I have a tree in my bed, water all in my house. My beams are cracked. The upstairs, there is nothing in terms of a ceiling,” said Frost.

Frost was not home when six nearby trees uprooted and demolished her house on Salida Road.

“My two dogs were home. Thank God they did not get hurt. They were in the front of the house, they were shaken,” said Frost.

Nearby, a similar story of trees down and roads closed as crews worked to clear the debris.

“I’ve lived here a while and I’ve never seen anything like this when we’ve had storms before,” said Brian Braunstein, a resident.

Mentor Beach Park and the trails at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve are closed until further notice due to downed power lines.