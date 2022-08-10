CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turned over her vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, in the 2600 block of 3rd Street.

Both vehicles fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police at 330-928-2181, Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls Tip Line at 330- 971-8477.