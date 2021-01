ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned law enforcement in Ashland County is investigating after the body of a female was found in a wooded area.

The woman’s body was found off of County Road 1095.

Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures

Police and agents with the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene Wednesday morning.

The Ashland City Police Department is investigating the case.

More information is expected to be released shortly.